Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.70.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.71, for a total value of 2,388,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,101,543.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,030,099.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,515 shares of company stock worth $13,117,765. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endeavor Group Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 21.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.34 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.24 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

