H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Dec 18th, 2022

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEESGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 483,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at H&E Equipment Services

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,622,000 after acquiring an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 163,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 515,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 105,488 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEESGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.97%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

