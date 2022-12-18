H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 483,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at H&E Equipment Services

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,622,000 after acquiring an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 163,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 515,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 105,488 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HEES opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.97%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.