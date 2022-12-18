Short Interest in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Declines By 22.1%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DHC Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DHCA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. DHC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,657,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 11.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 169,676 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 42.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,236,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $10,281,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 34.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 911,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

