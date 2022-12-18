e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $170,681.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,998,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,203 shares of company stock worth $6,538,360. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 530,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

