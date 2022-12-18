Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,546,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 1,984,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Dali Foods Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLLFF opened at 0.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.45. Dali Foods Group has a twelve month low of 0.45 and a twelve month high of 0.51.

Dali Foods Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dali Foods Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells food and beverages in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Manufacture and Sale of Household Consumption, Manufacture and Sale of Snack Food, Manufacture and Sale of Ready-To-Drink Beverage, and Others.

