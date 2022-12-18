Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,546,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 1,984,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Dali Foods Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DLLFF opened at 0.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.45. Dali Foods Group has a twelve month low of 0.45 and a twelve month high of 0.51.
Dali Foods Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dali Foods Group (DLLFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Dali Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dali Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.