Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Update

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,140,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,904,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,526,000 after buying an additional 492,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after buying an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,751,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,500,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cannae by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after buying an additional 317,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Stock Performance

NYSE:CNNE opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.93. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 82.07%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cannae to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

