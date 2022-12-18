Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Enerplus Stock Down 2.0 %

ERF opened at $16.43 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%. The business had revenue of $720.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

