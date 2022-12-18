Insider Selling: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells $937,200.00 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $937,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,600,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. Research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Humacyte to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Humacyte to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

