UBS Group Begins Coverage on UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

