The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $18.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.01 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TROX. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.38.

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE:TROX opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after buying an additional 3,543,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after buying an additional 440,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tronox by 9.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,053,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,402,000 after buying an additional 632,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,590,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after buying an additional 257,570 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

