Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SR. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.86.

NYSE:SR opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. Spire has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

