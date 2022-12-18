Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $100.00 at UBS Group

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.98.

NYSE SQ opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $171.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts predict that Block will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,339.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,073 shares of company stock worth $22,925,340 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Block by 63.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Block by 42,272.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth $313,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Block by 7.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 816.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

