Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.90.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.