First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Bank to $15.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.75. First Bank has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

First Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 315,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Bank by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 254,620 shares in the last quarter.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

