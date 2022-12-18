Mizuho Boosts BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $24.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.11.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.