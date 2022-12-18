Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Sells 1,007,160 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.8 %

ACVA opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $105.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

