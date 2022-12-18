StockNews.com Downgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $175.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.03. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

