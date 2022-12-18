Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 15.2% during the third quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,397,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ACRO opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

