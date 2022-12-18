HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUYA shares. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in HUYA by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.79. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Stories

