Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Update

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,821,000 after buying an additional 997,275 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after purchasing an additional 647,363 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $133.35 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

