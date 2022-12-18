Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 670,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadiz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan P. Kennedy acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadiz Trading Up 4.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 1st quarter valued at $2,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 271,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 181,910 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDZI opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.63. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.

Cadiz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.