Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 670,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadiz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Susan P. Kennedy acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CDZI opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.63. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
