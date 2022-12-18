Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 5.2 %

GOL stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $765.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.