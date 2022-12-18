First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in November

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,222,500 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 9,037,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.2 days.

FQVLF stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.91.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Rowe lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

