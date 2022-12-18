Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.70 on Friday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Avantor

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.