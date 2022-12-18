Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Down 22.5% in November

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Kubient stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Kubient has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBNT. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new position in Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth $1,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kubient by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kubient by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

