BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Update

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 75,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BGSF by 3,816.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BGSF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in BGSF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BGSF has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

