Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 896,500 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 792,500 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Lands’ End Stock Down 0.1 %

LE stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $243.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lands’ End

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 32.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

