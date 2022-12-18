Short Interest in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Declines By 22.4%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

AQUA stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

