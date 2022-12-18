Short Interest in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Increases By 13.4%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 153.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $621.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.60. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

