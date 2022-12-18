City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 611,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

City Office REIT Price Performance

CIO opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

