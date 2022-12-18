Morgan Stanley Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $110.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.82.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

DUK stock opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Duke Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.