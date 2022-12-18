Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Sells $7,919,038.40 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 398,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $7,919,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 135,692 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $2,589,003.36.

On Thursday, December 1st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $34,784,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79.

On Monday, November 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 416,931 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $7,571,466.96.

On Friday, November 18th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 37.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 42.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 172,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2,021.6% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 197,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 188,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 153.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

