First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $125.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

FRC opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $209.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.14.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.