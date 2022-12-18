First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FBP opened at $12.42 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.