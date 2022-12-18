Morgan Stanley Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $47.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after buying an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $427,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

