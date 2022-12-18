Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. Comerica has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 36.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.