Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.34. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77,648.80% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,672,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,155,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

