Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

MMSI opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 73.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

