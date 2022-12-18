OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $11.78 on Thursday. OneSpan has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.81.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,736 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 342,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OneSpan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,492,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

