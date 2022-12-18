Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $23,842,500.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,552,132.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56.

On Thursday, October 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.1 %

Airbnb stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

