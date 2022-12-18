F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) PT Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded F.N.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.30.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.08.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,655,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,666,000 after buying an additional 1,330,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,274,000 after buying an additional 1,145,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $11,793,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

