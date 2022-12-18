Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Director Purchases $20,935,750.68 in Stock

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) Director NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC purchased 646,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $20,935,750.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,012,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,234,590.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paramount Global Price Performance
NASDAQ PARA opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $1,494,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.