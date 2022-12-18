Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Director Purchases $20,935,750.68 in Stock

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) Director NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC purchased 646,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $20,935,750.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,012,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,234,590.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $1,494,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

