NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $126.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $171.19.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

