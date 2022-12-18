Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $300.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennox International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.31.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE LII opened at $246.50 on Thursday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.05.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 839.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.