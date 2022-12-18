Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE:SI opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $166.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,349,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,671,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after buying an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

