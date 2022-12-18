The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Target Price to $25.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Core & Main to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Price Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Core & Main has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 35.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,351 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $51,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Core & Main by 186.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $28,253,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.