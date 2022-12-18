Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $78.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ED opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.