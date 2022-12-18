Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. New Street Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 112.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 141.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.