Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.55.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $374,114,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.