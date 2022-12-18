Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $120.24

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

